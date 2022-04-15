Dead woman found floating off Mactan Channel identified



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still waiting for the autopsy result to check if foul play was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found floating off Mactan Channel in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, April 15.

Police Major Narciso Abapo, chief of Police Station 3 in Lapu-Lapu City, identified the fatality as Eva Visitacion, 34, a native of Zamboanga City, but was a resident of Barangay Calawisan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Abapo said that woman’s live-in partner, identified as Rolando Suarez, 36, went to their station and positively identified Visitacion.

Visitacion was found dead in a wharf located in the boundary of Barangays Pajo and Poblacion in the said city.

Abapo said that Suarez told them that before the incident happened, he had a fight with Visitacion over personal matters. Suarez said that after the fight, Visitacion left their house in Barangay Calawisan past 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and did not return.

“Through sa iyang husband nga niadto, iyang gikaingun nga pag Thursday evening, nag away sila adto unya nga around 8:30 pm nilakaw nas balay. Mao ra iyang ingun nga naa nag lalis sila ato nga time,” Abapo said.

At past 9 a.m. on Friday, April 15, a dead body of a woman was found floating off Mactan Channel. A security guard assigned to the said wharf reported this to the police, to which the latter immediately responded.

Abapo, however, said that he could not disclose what might have caused the death of Visitacion as they are still waiting for the result of the autopsy.

“Di man ta kaauo kakuan basta naa sya samad sa likod wa koy assurance kung binunalan or dinunggaban,” he added.

He could not also determine what might have caused the bruise they found on the back of the woman’s body.

“Dili pa ta ka establish ug unsay hinungdan ato otherwise mugawas ang result sa autopsy. Wa ta kahibaw basin sa bun-og nga naigo somewhere di ta kaingon pa og unsa to iyang samad sa likod,” Anapo said.

