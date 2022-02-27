Killing in Cebu City barangay?: Man with gaping wound on shoulder found dead in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still trying to identify the dead man with a deep gaping wound on the shoulder, who was found dead in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. today, Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Nelson Solana, desk officer of Mambaling Police Station, said that they found the dead man in an empty space planted with spinach in Sitio Lawis.

Solana said that the dead man wore a black sleeveless shirt and black pair of short pants.

Solana said that they found the body after they received a call at past 5 p.m. today from the police hotline about a bloodied man in the area.

They responded and the found the dead man with those wounds.

Police Lieutenant Reynaldo Ramos, team leader of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) who assessed the area, found wounds in the back portion near shoulder area of the victim and on his neck and head.

Ramos also said they could not tell for now what caused those wounds as they were still investigating the death of the man.

As for witnesses to the crime, residents in the area said that they did not see the incident that led to the death of the victim, and they too are perplexed as to who the person was.

As of this posting, the dead man has remained unidentified.

