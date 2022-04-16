Kumong Bol-anon IV: Suganob, Amparo eye reg’l boxing belts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kumong Bol-anon IV fight card features two regional title bouts pitting two of PMI Boxing Stable prospects on April 23, 2022 in Dauis, Bohol.

Hometown boxer, Rodel Suganob, who is also the older brother of IBF youth light flyweight champion and world-rated Regie Suganob, takes on Ranelio Quizo for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific super flyweight title.

Suganob’s stablemate, Jake Amparo of Cagayan de Oro City faces Roldan Sasan for the vacant WBF Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

Both bouts in the Kumong Bol-anon IV are scheduled for 10 rounds.

Suganob is riding on a four-fight winning streak since last year. He defeated Mark Jequinto, Anthony Galigao, Garry Rojo and most recently, former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano in Kumong Bol-anon III last March 7, 2022 in Dauis Gym in Bohol.

He holds a record of six wins with two knockouts and one draw. Before his four-fight winning streak, Suganob absorbed a draw against Luis Borje in March 2021 at the IPI Compound in Mandaue City.

His opponent, Quizo is no pushover. The 23-year-old boxer of Las Piñas City in Metro Manila has the upperhand when it comes to experience. Quizo has a record of 10-2 (win-loss) with 3 knockouts. Like Sugnaob, Quizo is enjoying a three-fight winning streak since last year.

He beat Joseph Bayubay, Marvilo Aballe, and Philip Luis Cuerdo in 2021, to bounce back from his back-to-back losses against John Mark Tihuk and Prince Andrew Laurio.

On the other hand, Amparo (7-3-1, 2KOs) will face Sasan (8-2,3KOs) of Carmen, Bohol. Amparo recently clinched his seventh win by knocking out Roland Ewican in the undercard of Kumong Bol-anon III.

Sasan is seeking redemption after losing to Jonathan Almacen last November via unanimous decision in their bout held in Gumaca, Quezon Province.

/dbs

