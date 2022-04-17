Eleazar says fight vs trolls should be tackled separately and thoroughly

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The fight against trolls, who spread fake news and foment hate through disinformation in the social media, should be tackled separately and thoroughly, senatorial candidate General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said as he expressed confidence that the SIM card registration bill would eventually be enacted into law.

And if elected, Eleazar said he would also push for the accountability of the social media companies.

“The President, being a lawyer, may have reasonable ground to veto it, and we should respect his decision,” said Eleazar.

“Nakakalungkot lamang na na-veto ito dahil matagal na ipinaglaban namin ito sa PNP dahil na rin sa aming experience in running after terrorists and criminal elements (It is just sad that it was vetoed because we at the PNP has been fighting for this because of our experience in running after terrorists and criminal elements). But with Malacañang’s explanation as to why it was vetoed, I am confident that this bill will eventually be enacted into law,” said Eleazar.

Duterte vetoed the consolidated Senate Bill 2359 and House Bill 5793 which mandates the registration of all subscriber identity module (SIM) cards and the Palace cited the unclear provisions on the registration of social media accounts as the reason.

For Eleazar, the President’s decision should serve as a hint that the focus should be on original version of the bill which is for SIM card registration only.

He added that insisting that social media registration should be included in the bill would only hold the entire SIM card registration bill hostage, which he said, has serious consequences on the government’s anti-crime measures.

Eleazar earlier vowed to run after trolls and one of the measures is to strengthen the investigative and operational capabilities of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Yung napansin ko lang dito sa social media registration ay nakatutok ang penalty sa mga gagawa ng fake accounts pero tahimik naman sa accountability ng mga social media companies,” said Eleazar.

(What I noticed is here in the social media registration is it focuses on the penalty of those making fake accounts but it is silent on the accountability of the social media companies.)

“Platform nila yun (that is their platform) and it comes with the responsibility on their part to do more in ensuring that they are not being used for fake news, for sowing hate and for other criminal activities,” he said.

Eleazar said that trolls thrive in social media because of the weak mechanisms of social media companies to protect their own platforms from being used to spread fake news and disinformation.

“Kung tutukan ng pamahalaan ang accountability ng mga social media companies, naniniwala ako na sila mismo ang gagawa ng paraan upang protektahan ang kanilang mga platform,” said Eleazar.

(If the government will focus on the accountability of the social media companies, I believe that these companies themselves will find a way to protect their platform.)

/dbs

