Only minor incidents reported during UniTeam rally in Cebu City – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police said only minor incidents transpired during the UniTeam’s grand rally in Cebu City on Monday, April 18, 2022.

These include spectators who felt dizzy and some who passed out, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

However, Parilla could not release the exact figures yet.

Aside from that, Parilla added said they also received four reports of victims who lost their wallets and phones during the rally. The complainants, however, could not ascertain whether the items were taken by pickpockets or were simply lost.

Despite these minor incidents, police said that the gathering which drew an estimated 300,000 attendees, was peaceful and orderly.

“Gawas lang niadtong mga ginagmayng kakulian sama sa nga nawagtangan og cellphone, pitaka. Minimal ra gyud kaayo,” Parilla said.

Quoting figures from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Parilla said that they have a total of 300,000 goers from morning to evening.

Even though the main venue can only accommodate 120,000, there were other empty spaces outside the main venue that the supporters used since LCD screens were also placed there.

“Atoang area man gud, dili lang didto confined sa iyang intended nga area. But if you look at sa outside sa venue, pwerte gihapon daghana ang tawo,”

Overall, Parilla said that the event, which ended at 12 midnight, was peaceful and secured with at least 700 security personnel deployed. /rcg

