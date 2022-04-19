Heart Evangelista talks about becoming her own boss

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She started her showbiz career like everyone else.

She lined up for auditions before she was finally called by Mr. M, the man behind Star Magic.

Evangelista said she also sang during her auditions.

She had her biggest break in showbiz when she was included in the casts of the movie ‘Trip,’ a romantic/comedy released in 2001.

And the rest was history.

Evangelista, 37, shared on her Youtube channel the story behind her very colorful showbiz career.

Looking back, Evanglista said, she auditioned and became a member of Star Circle Batch 9 in the late 90s.

She was also included in the television drama series, Gimik, which she co-stared with Judy Ann Santos, Mylene Dizon, Deither Ocampo, G. Teongi, Patrick Garcia and Kaye Abad among others.

She was also a MYX VJ.

But despite her booming career, Evangelista said, she felt as if something was still missing.

After 24-years in showbiz, Evangelista, whose real name is Love Marie, she said started to miss the real her, a woman who is very kikay and quirky.

“In showbiz, it is you know, its you only see the good part, you dancing on TV, acting wearing fancy clothes, but i was really going through a lot at that time aside from I have very conservative parents,” she said.

“Maraming bawal,” she added.

Finally, in 2014, she started to rediscovered her true self. She started to paint and just do the things that she she loved doing.

She also started to balance being Love Marie and the actress in her.

Evangelista describes Love Marie as someone who is sassy and talented.

And while is now enjoys fame and attention, Evangelista said, she continues to do the things that she love like painting.

She would paint on her pre-loved Hermes hand bags to give these a fresh look before she would start to sell these.

She also does the same to some of her Louis Vuitton jackets.

“Sa lahat nang pinagdadaan mo sa buhay mo, it’s not always going to be good and there are a lot of things you can’t even talk about on your vlog or show on Instagram,” she said.

“Lahat ng pinagdaan na mo sa past parte lang yan para mag create ng isang magandang masterpiece in life and that is yourself,” she said.

