Few illegal campaign posters removed during Oplan Baklas in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the May 2022 polls just around the corner, Cebu City’s Commission on Elections North District removed a few campaign posters that did not conform with the allowed size and those that were posted in unauthorized areas during an Oplan Baklas operation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Jun Bendulo, Comelec North District’s election assistant, said that during the operation in barangays Lorega, Mabolo, Kasambagan, and Talamban, as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, they were able to remove a few posters. However, he could not provide figures yet as of this posting.

“It was not as many like the last time when we were able to remove campaign posters from private places. This time, we cannot as we have a court order prohibiting to include private places,” Bendulo said.

They were set to also continue with the operation in barangays Apas, Lahug, Kamputhaw, and Capitol Site.

Bedulo assured the public that they remain neutral in taking out illegally placed campaign posters.

He appeals to supporters of candidates not to post campaign posters in unauthorized areas in public places.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they have provided personnel to Comelec district offices in assisting and securing them for activities like this.

He clarified, though, that police will only secure the removal and that they are not allowed to personally take campaign posters off.

This is the first time that the Comelec conducted Oplan Baklas in Cebu City. This was participated by personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) and the CCPO.

Here are some photos taken during the Oplan Baklas in Cebu City.

