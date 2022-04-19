Partylist system needs reforms says Tingog Partylist nominee

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Instead of abolishing the partylist system in the Philippines, a partylist group is suggesting implementing reforms in the system.

Jude Acidre, the second nominee of Tingog Partylist, believes that the partylist system in the country has served its purpose but it just needs some reforms.

“I think it’s serving its purpose. Now, it is a new mechanism that obviously needed to be reformed. And for me, personally and for Tingog also, that should be the attitude,” Acidre said.

“We cannot burn the whole house simply because there were a few, who came in and vandalize things,” he added.

Acidre suggested some reforms such as identifying the right number of seats for partylist groups in Congress and the sector that they represent.

The Partylist Act should also set guidelines for partylist groups in choosing their name.

“There’s really a kuan, when you look at the name, they do not inspire anymore,” he said.

Acidre, however, said that the partylist groups in the country should have a consensus in implementing reforms in the system. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Ako Bisaya partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon joins One Cebu Party

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy