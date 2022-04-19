Catriona Gray paints the universe pink; chooses Leni-Kiko tandem

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray finally made her stand in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

Catriona announced in her latest vlog titled “Pinuno: Para Sa Bayan,” her bets for the presidential and vice presidential positions.

She is endorsing the Philippines’ incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and her vice presidential running-mate Kiko Pangilinan.

“My vote for Vice President is Kiko Pangilinan and my choice for President is Leni Robredo,” said Catriona.

“She’s the only candidate with experience in all three branches of government. Judiciary as a volunteer lawyer, legislative as a congresswoman, and executive as a vice president,” she added.

In the video, Catriona talked about the five things voters must consider in choosing the right candidate for the position: qualified, history, service, platform, and values.

However, the beauty queen also told her viewers to vote for who they think would make the best leader for the country, to take their time and do some research on it.

“Your vote is your own and no one else’s. And I encourage you to align with the candidate that you feel is the best for the Philippines. There is power in a single vote. Never allow anyone to make you believe otherwise,” Catriona said.

She also hopes to normalize discussions around politics. /rcg

Catriona Gray releases fashion film for her 28th birthday

Catriona Gray Academy rarampa na para sa kursong ‘How to be a Queen’

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby share Tiktok videos of trip to Mauritius

Catriona Gray releases ‘Love Language’ and you all should listen to it!

Catriona Gray’s throwback photo screams “queeeen”