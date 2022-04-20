Mandaue City to have center for PWDs soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A center will soon be built at the Pajara Park in Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City to accommodate Persons with Disability (PDWs) who are in need of medical assistance and rehabilitation.

In an advisory, the Mandaue City government said the construction project will be funded by the Australian Embassy in coordination with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS).

PADS informed Mayor Cortes during a recent visit at his office of the decision of the Australian Embassy to allocate funds for the construction of the Mandaue City Adaptive Sports and Rehabilitation Center.

“Gitumong ang maong proyekto aron kahatagan og libre nga pasilidad ang mga adunay kakuli-an sa panglawas nga nagkinahanglan og medical ug rehabilitation aron mamaayo sa ilang gihambin nga balati-an,” the city government said in an advisory.

(The project is intended to give PWDs, who are in need of rehabilitation, a facility that they could use for free and help in the improvement of their health.)

After the center would have been constructed, the Mandaue City government intends to partner with medical schools and other rehabilitation centers here and tap the services of their experts to help guide PWDs during the rehabilitation process.

Having the center will also be beneficial to coaches, who are teaching adoptive sports, because they will already have a place to occupy and facilities to use.

Also, the facility will serve as the very first Dragon Boat Center in the country. It will house equipment that may be used by those who wanted to learn the sport, Mandaue City’s Public Information Office said in an advisory.

“Gipadayag ni Mayor Jonas Cortes ang hingpit nga suporta aron matabangan ang mga Mandauehanon nga adunay gipamati sa lawas nga nagkinahanglan sa libre nga pasilidad,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Mayor Jonas Cortes has expressed his full support to help Mandauehanons who are unwell and are in need of rehabilitation.)

