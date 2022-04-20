3,500 Gasolina Mo, Sagot Ko discount cards to be released April 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be releasing 3,500 discount cards for public utility vehicles (PUVs) under the Gasolina Mo, Sagot Ko program.

Bernard Maraasin, the executive director of the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB), said they already released 200 cards last April 12, but the distribution was halted because of Tropical Depression Agaton.

The distribution will continue on Friday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for those who already registered online for the program.

Maraasin said the cards will be released on a first-come, first-served basis individually and not by the organization, so the beneficiary must be personally present to get the card.

“Giuna nato ang Cebu City residents. Naay niapply sa online nga dili taga Cebu City, ato lang sa sila iset-aside until nga mahuman na tanan taga Cebu City,” he said.

Those whose cards are ready for pick up will receive a text message from the SBLB or a call for confirmation days before or on the day of the distribution.

The city has prepared 150,000 cards for the public utility drivers and so the city government is confident that there is more than enough for the drivers both residents and non-residents of Cebu City.

The discount card can be presented to the participating gas stations, allowing drivers a discounted price of up to 20 liters per day for each vehicle.

The discount is a minimum of P2 per liter but may rise up to P4 depending on the fluctuation of oil in the global market.

So far, the card can only be availed at selected Phoenix gasoline stations, but the Disaster Coordinating Council is now negotiating with Caltex, Shell, and Petron.

Here are the participating Phoenix Gas Station branches:

Cebu City

V. Rama Mambaling 1 same side Petron and Shell near SM Seaside Mambaling 2 infront of Mambaling 1 Banilad near Cebu Country Club Bacayan, Talamban MJ Cuenco B. Rodriguez Labangon Katipunan

Lapulapu

Soong Subabasbas Pusok Gun-ob Buaya Canjulao Pajac Cordova Gabi

Mandaue

Subangdaku, Wireless MC Briones, Maguikay Plaridel Canduman Cansaga, Tayud Lagtang, Talisay

As of April 20, 2022, the program has 40,000 registrants with 8,000 of these habal-habal drivers or motorcycle taxis.

Maraasin encouraged the drivers to get their cards when it is ready so they can avail of the discount. /rcg

