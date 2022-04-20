Girl with Leukemia appeals for urgent help

A 13-year-old girl from Brgy. Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu is humbly appealing for urgent financial help as she fights cancer through chemotherapy treatment.

Jenn Kathleen Casia was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on July 26, 2021. One month before this unexpected diagnosis, she started to experience these signs and symptoms: unusual paleness, bruises on her skin, body weakness, and joint pains. Her parents were alarmed to see these manifestations, so they sought for medical help at a hospital in Talisay City. Her complete blood count revealed a decreased red blood cell and platelet count. Because of that, they were referred to a specialist in Cebu City. A series of laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were done to determine the cause of her condition. When the results were released, it revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This terrifying disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects on the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jenn Kathleen’s chemotherapy started on August 2, 2021. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for a minimum of three years in order to achieve complete healing. But just recently, she was diagnosed with Relapsed ALL. Because of that, she had to restart her chemotherapy this month. In addition to that, on March 25, 2022, she was hospitalized in Cebu City due to infection and as of this writing, she is still currently admitted. Her blood counts are low, so blood transfusion and platelet apheresis were performed. Indeed, the long duration and expensive nature of the treatment bring overwhelming challenges to the child and parents. Her monthly chemotherapy together with her regular laboratory workups and medical procedures come at a high cost. It is estimated to reach more than P30,000 every month. On top of that, her current partial hospital bill is now estimated to reach up to P300,000.

Jenn Kathleen is a kindhearted girl who likes to help her parents in doing household chores. She also loves cooking and sewing. As a young teen, her dream is to finish her studies and find work as a chef someday. As the youngest of the five siblings, her family loves and treasures her profoundly. When asked about her wish for their daughter, her mother gently answered, “We really pray that she will be healed and be free from cancer. I wish that God will grant her a longer life in this world.” Her father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a driver and earns a meager P10,000 every month. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of them. Jenn Kathleen’s sky-high medical expenses had already drained their financial resources and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic also made their lives extremely difficult. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Jenn Kathleen’s life and sustain her ongoing chemotherapy treatment, her parents are earnestly pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

