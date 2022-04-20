PRO-7, gov’t agencies hold Duterte Legacy caravan



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Various government agencies attended and participated in the Duterte Legacy caravan earlier Thursday, April 20, at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) grounds.

Constant convergence with agencies is a way to ensure peace and order, Police Brigadier General Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said during his speech in the Duterte Legacy Caravan at the PRO-7 grounds.

Various government agencies attended and provided one-stop-shop services at the caravan which benefited at least a hundred selected individuals.

Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, Spokesperson of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), clarified that the activity is not election-related as this has already started last September 2021.

Malaya, who graced the program, said that the caravan, featuring all available government services, is a ‘legacy’ of Duterte which the President will also pass on to the next generation.

“Especially sa atong mga force multipliers na syang tumutulong sa ating kapolisan na labanan ang krimen at droga sa Pilipinas,” Malaya said.

He added this will continue onwards not just on the regional level but also at the provincial level soon.

Among the government agencies that participated in the said caravan is the Philippine Statistics Authority, which also offered its service to those who want to register for their national IDs.

Lewis Leoford Torres, focal person of the PSA said they have a total of 3.3 million registered residents of Cebu Province.

“Nag-conduct na ta ron og oval registration, atong adtoon ang mga tao, kada barangay ta muadto para mag rehistro,” Torres said.

He added that they are also set to register the remaining 1.2 million population next year.

For those who still were not issued national IDs, Torres explained that one possibility is that one’s biometrics are similar to the other. As IDs should be unique for all, he said that a team needs to manually check them.

Here are some photos taken during the caravan.

