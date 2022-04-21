TEAM to motorists: Avoid use of Mandaue City NRA roads on April 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Kakampinks are set to occupy an eight-hectare lot at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City starting on Thursday afternoon, April 21, for the Cebu political rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

In order to prevent travel delays, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is urging motorists to avoid the use of some roads in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, particularly Ouano Avenue and C.D. Seno Street.

“There will be no rerouting of traffic flow. However, everyone is encouraged to take alternative routes, especially on Thursday afternoon,” Team Executive Director Edwin Anthony Jumao-as said in an advisory.

“Portion of C. D. Seno Street, particularly from the corner of Ouano Avenue up to the corner of F. E. Zuellig Avenue, will be closed to pave the way for the vehicles of the officials,” Jumao-as said.

TEAM personnel will be deployed to man traffic on roads that will connect to the venue of ‘Ceboom! Cebu Grand People’s Rally 2.0,’ for the Leni-Kiko tandem to make sure that “the flow of traffic going to north and south will not be interrupted.”

But before Ceboom, Robredo and Pangilinan will also be visiting parts of northern Cebu for separate rallies organized by their supporters.

A people’s rally called Labantayan is scheduled at the public plaza in the municipality of Bantayan on Bantayan Island at 9 a.m.

This will be followed by a people’s rally at the Don Celestino Martinez, Sr. Sports and Cultural Center open grounds in Bogo City at 11 a.m.

The Leni-Kiko tandem will also be making a quick stop for another people’s rally in Danao City before they will finally proceed to the ‘Ceboom! Cebu Grand People’s Rally 2.0’ in Mandate City at about 7 p.m.

In Mandaue City, the tandem will be joined by several celebrities and bands including Moira, Ben & Ben, and River Maya.

