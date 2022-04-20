Security ready for Leno-Kiko grand rally in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 542 security personnel are ready to be deployed to the CEBOOM, Leni-Kiko grand rally that will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that security preparations are in place while traffic and parking plans have also been set as they expect a lot of people on that day.

Oriol said that this is the first grand event to be held in Mandaue City during the election period.

“We are ready and confident with the help and augmentation personnel that we are receiving right now. Also with the assistance of other agencies we are very confident that we can secure this event tomorrow,” said Oriol.

Organizers initially expect 250,000 supporters to attend the event.

Though the event is open for all, Oriol discouraged guardians to bring children with them for safety purposes.

“Giapil pod na namo nga gi consider kanang nga mawala nga bata. Amo sad diay iapil og hangyo sa publiko nga as much as possible dili magdala og mga bata, mga minors,” Oriol said.

Aside from the minors, they are also discouraging elderlies, especially those who have medical conditions, from going.

Oriol, however, said that emergency teams will be on standby during the grand rally of the tandem of vice president Leni Robredo and senator Kiko Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president, respectively, in this coming May national elections.

/bmjo

