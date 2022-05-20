Cebu Exchange set to welcome more occupants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s largest multi-certified green office building is now ready to welcome more occupants.

Arthaland Corp. formally announced on Friday, April 22, the completion of Cebu Exchange tower in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

“The construction of Cebu Exchange is now virtually completed,” said Jaime C. González, Arthaland Vice Chairman and President, in a virtual message during the developer’s Advancing Net Zero Cebu event last Friday.

González also said they were glad to have completed the 39-story office tower on time, despite the twin crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette (international name: Megi).

“We experienced minor damage in some glass windows particularly in the upper floors which were still under construction due to strong winds and flying debris,” he pointed out.

“(Fortunately), the building’s structure remained unaffected and sound, demonstrating the structural integrity of Cebu Exchange,” he added.

Construction of Cebu Exchange began in 2018. Approximately two years later, or in September 2020, a topping-off ceremony was held.

Turnover of the retail area and other portions under the project’s Phase 1 began last October 2020.

Cebu Exchange is the largest, green-certified office building in the country, occupying an 11-hectare prime property in front of Cebu I.T. Park.

“The on-time handover of units to buyers, concurrent with our pre-pandemic schedule, reflects our commitment to our stakeholders and investors. The positive feedback we have received from the unit owners have been most gratifying,” Gonzalez said.

Throughout its construction, it has gained local and international green certifications including LEED® Precertified Gold, WELL™ Precertified, WELL™ Health-Safety Rated 2022, and BERDE 5-Star and is vying for an EDGE® certification.

In addition, Cebu Exchange has the capacity to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to planting and growing 1 million trees over a 10-year period, according to executives.

“Arthaland believes that the benefits of green buildings will not only be for its residents and occupants but it also extends to the community. As an advocate for sustainability, we hope that more people will live sustainably so we can help mitigate the impact of future calamities,” González said.

Advancing Net Zero Cebu

Cebu Exchange’s completion also served as another milestone for Arthaland in strengthening its commitment on sustainability, said Oliver L. Chan, senior vice president for Sales, Marketing and Leasing Operations, and Management Project Services.

“Due to climate change, due to what’s happening in our country and the rest of the world, more and more, we have to take notice on what’s happening with our climate,” said Chan.

Advancing Net Zero Cebu, which was held last Friday, formed part of Arthaland’s goal to eliminate carbon emissions in all of its portfolio by 2030.

“Cebu is a place where we can compete with the international communities, across Asia and across the world, which is why Arthaland would like to bring sustainability into Cebu,” Chan added.

Aside from Cebu Exchange, Arthaland has also expanded its footprint in Cebu with its first residential project Lucima in Cebu Business Park, designed to support sustainability and wellness.

To know more information and updates about ARTHALAND and Cebu Exchange, visit their website at www.arthaland.com, their official facebook pages (Cebu Exchange and Arthaland) or email [email protected].