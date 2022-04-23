Jake Cuenca confirms split with Kylie Verzosa: ‘This was us’

CEBU, Philippines —Actor Jake Cuenca has finally confirmed that he and beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa broke up after days of speculations.

On his Instagram post today, April 23, the actor shared a photo of a figurine of him and Kylie with their dogs, and a photo of them holding hands.

“This was us,” he captioned the photos.

The actor said in a lengthy post that he values all the “precious memories” they shared together.

Cuenca described the past 3 years of his life with Verzosa as “certainly been the best”.

“ I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways. I’m still so proud of us because we didn’t want to break up in anger we both wanted to be able to look back on our relationship with no bitterness no anger and no regrets only the good memories. certainly that’s what I will be holding on to,” Cuenca said.

He said that he will continue to support and pray for Verzosa,” I’m happy we were able to finish this chapter of our lives the same way we started it. Holding hands As friends. Wherever you are or what ever your doing I will always be sending you love and positivity. know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I’ll see you around Kylie. 🤍”

Rumors of their breakup arose when Verzosa tweeted “Broken” last April 17 and later broke into tears on “It’s Showtime” when asked about relationships.

Cuenca and Verzosa confirmed their relationship in 2019.

