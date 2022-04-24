God is loving and merciful

I was sure Fr. Tristan Ferrera, SVD, our missionary awaiting deployment to Kenya, was not in his room. I saw him off yesterday afternoon for his home visit. That evening, I saw his lights were on. Maybe he forgot to switch them off, I thought. But that night, I could hear the sound of footsteps and furniture being moved in his room. That’s when I began to fear, doubt, worry, and wonder. All these were gone when at breakfast Fr. Abs Borja, SVD, told me that he had transferred to Fr. Tristan’s room. Just like that, my fears, worries, and doubts were gone. Easter!

In today’s Gospel (John 20, 19-31), the disciples were filled with sorrow, fear, and doubts, but when the Risen Lord appeared to them and greeted them “Peace be with you,” their sorrow turned into joy. He breathed on them the Holy Spirit and commissioned them, and their fears were gone, and they were no longer afraid of anything or anyone. Easter!

The presence of the Lord makes a difference. Whenever you encounter sadness, fear, doubt, temptation, or confusion, pray this prayer: “Father, you are here … Jesus, you are here … Holy Spirit, you are here.” Pray it slowly, prayerfully and continuously, and you’ll experience an Easter moment.

Today is Divine Mercy Sunday. Take note that the first greeting of the Risen Lord to the disciples who abandoned Him, was the greeting of peace, not condemnation, rebuke, or blame. God indeed is good, loving, and merciful. Truly, for the Lord, our sins are just like a drop of water in the ocean of His great mercy. Alleluia!

I know that I will go to heaven, not so much because of my merits, worthiness, or good deeds, but because of God’s love, mercy, and compassion. Oh what a loving God we have! Presumptuous? It is better to be presumptuous of God’s love than to doubt God’s love.

By the way, it is better to believe that those you love, love you, and to believe that people are more good than bad.

As we rejoice in God’s mercy, out of gratitude, let us not forget deeds of mercy. We who have been forgiven much must also forgive others. We who have received much must also share with others. Are there people you have not yet forgiven? Are there blessings you have not or are not sharing? Forgive and give na. Now na, in loving gratitude to our forgiving and giving God.

On this Feast of the Divine Mercy, we ask our erring leaders who have become so rich because of corruption to please have mercy on our suffering people. Maawa naman kayo sa mga kapwa Pilipino ninyo na naghihirap dahil sa inyo! Please lang po. Be warned that whatever you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do it the Lord. (Mt. 25, 40)

Today, let us humbly ask our merciful Father to remove from our hearts anything that is not pleasing unto Him. Let us submit our hearts today for inspection, cleansing, and purification. This, done with honesty and humility, can be a real experience of Easter, new life, and fresh beginnings for you and me.

As a people, let us ask the Lord to select the leaders whom He wants. May He restrain all the people who plan to cheat, lie, and steal the sacred right of people to vote freely and rightly. Nothing is impossible with God. God will make a way. Amen! Sana Lord. Sana all!

Think about this: Talk less; Pray more; Don’t talk about people. Talk about God to people.

A moment with Lord:Lord, thank you for being so loving and merciful to us. Amen.

