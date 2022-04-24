Heart Evangelista proves youthful beauty in throwback photos
CEBU, Philippines— Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista seemed not to age at all!
Evangelista takes her fans on a trip down memory lane as she shares throwback photos when she was younger in her recent Instagram reel.
“A box of memories were opened and I decided to share ☁️ how time flies 😅,” she wrote.
At the end of the video, Evangelista looked shocked how time seemed to pass so quickly.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens were awed by the actress’ ageless beauty.
“You literally look the same now 😍😍😍,” a netizen wrote in the comment section.
Another Instagram user even asked her if she’s a “vampire” who has not aged.
RELATED STORIES
Evangelista tries her hand at deboning ‘bangus’
Evangelista visits Carbon Market, buys Sweet Corn snack
Evangelista goes sari-sari shopping: ‘Ang saya-saya’
Heart Evangelista tells voters: Be discerning, study records of candidates
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.