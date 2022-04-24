Heart Evangelista proves youthful beauty in throwback photos

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | April 24,2022 - 05:30 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista seemed not to age at all!

Evangelista takes her fans on a trip down memory lane as she shares throwback photos when she was younger in her recent Instagram reel.

“A box of memories were opened and I decided to share ☁️ how time flies 😅,” she wrote.

At the end of the video, Evangelista looked shocked how time seemed to pass so quickly.

 

Netizens were awed by the actress’ ageless beauty.

“You literally look the same now 😍😍😍,” a netizen wrote in the comment section.

Another Instagram user even asked her if she’s a “vampire” who has not aged.

 

Read Next

