Leni in Cebu again for Ace-Junjun Rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential candidate Ma. Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo will be back in Cebu barely a week since she last visited the country’s most vote-rich province for her second grand rally here.

Robredo is set to visit Talisay City this Tuesday, April 26, as the guest for the grand rally of Cebu gubernatorial candidate and former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano and his running mate, incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III.

Based on the advisory sent to members of the media, the sortie will be held at the St. Scholastica’s Academy in Talisay City.

Durano’s camp has not made any formal announcement yet as to who he will be supporting for the May 9 polls but unofficial reports circulating online hinted that the aspiring governor might be backing Robredo’s bid.

Davide, for his part, has already endorsed the Vice President’s bid for the Malacañang.

Robredo, her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan, and the rest of the Leni-Kiko slate visited Cebu, for the second time, last Thursday, April 21.

The group made several stops in the northern portions of the province, including Bantayan Island, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Bogo City, and Danao City, before they proceeded to their grand rally in Mandaue City that drew between 150,000 to 250,000 individuals.

During their visit on April 21, Robredo and Pangilinan also held a closed-door meeting with Ace’s father, Danao City Mayor Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano III.

Details of their meeting have not been divulged to the public yet.

Nito and the rest of the Durano-led Bangon Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) have earlier thrown their support to Robredo’s rival, former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.

Ace is gunning for the province’s top elective post under the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), which has also yet to announce its Presidential bet.

