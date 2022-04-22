Dumanjug mayor announces support for Leni
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica has announced his support to Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo shortly after the CEBOOM rally on April 21, 2022.
In a post, Gica said that his conscience spoke that he would support Robredo.
However, he is still supporting One Cebu’s reelectionist, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, because he believes Garcia is the best choice for the province.
“I am for Gwen and I love and admire my Governor. I will always be with her and support her because i believe she is the best Governor and Leader for our Province.
“But for president I will have to follow my heart and my conscience that is why I’m going to support LENI and as your mayor i will respect your choice if you will vote for BBM because Gov. Gwen is with BBM,” said Gica.
The mayor added that he was also honoring his mother, Marna Gica, who supports the vice president.
Gica is a member of the province’s ruling party, One Cebu, that has proclaimed support for former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is running for the presidency.
