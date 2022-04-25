Cebu City under state of mourning for Yayoy Alcoseba

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City has been placed under state of mourning for the passing of incumbent Councilor Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered all flags in the city to be placed under half mast until the burial of the councilor.

The date of the burial has yet to be set although the necrological service will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The councilor passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The reason for his death has yet to be known.

Alcoseba’s remains are at the Sacred Heart Parish in Cebu City.

Rama said that Alcoseba has been a close friend of their family beyond politics.

“Pinangga na si Yayoy sa Rama. Coach na namo. Moabot lang nag kalit sa Rama Compound. Even na sa pikas si Yayoy, our communication has been very open,” said Rama.

He said he will be meeting Alcoseba’s family to discuss the internment of the councilor and how the city can assist with it.

Rama urged Cebuanos to remember Alcoseba for his contributions in the council.

Alcoseba co-authored the ordinance providing free uniforms and school supplies to public school students in Cebu City.

He has also 33 other ordinances in the city.

