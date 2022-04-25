A beauty queen’s choice

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana beauty queen and Miss Universe top five finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez is backing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in this coming May 9, 2022 elections.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram account, Gomez recalled the first time she met Robredo back in 2016 and since then, she believed in her strength and admired her willingness to serve.

“First time ko nameet si VP Leni sa inauguration ng Camp Jesse Robredo sa Consolacion, Cebu in 2016. I truly admire her leadership and her gentle strength as a woman and a mother,” she said.

Gomez also shared how she can relate to Robredo being a lady in a man’s world.

“To do social work takes a pure heart and a brave soul. Having experienced it myself, I know how hard it is to immerse yourself in the harsh reality of life and actually do something about it. She was one of the first to respond when typhoon Odette hit my hometown, Cebu. Ang experience ni VP Leni bilang community worker, an alternative lawyer, and a hardworking public servant allowed her to advocate for the many things that needs to be prioritized in this country kabilang na ang education, food security, healthcare, women empowerment and gender equality,” she added.

Gomez was among the thousands who joined Robredo’s birthday rally in Pasay City on Saturday night, April 23. Robredo turned 57.

