Comelec Cebu City: BOPK may field replacement for Alcoseba with same surname

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City said that upon the death of re-electionist, South District Councilor Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, his party could field a substitute that bears his last name.

Marilou Paredes, Comelec Cebu City’s acting election officer for the South District, said that Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), the party of Alcoseba, could choose to field the son or a relative of Alcoseba that had his last name.

“Ang iyang partido, BOPK, mofield gyod silag replacement but with the same surname. Pwede iyang anak. Kay printed na atong ballota di naman gud ta kailis,” said Paredes.

(His party, BOPK, can filed a replacement, but with the same surname. It can be his child. Because our ballots are already printed and we cannot change the name.)

The party will have to file for substitution with a Certificate of Candidacy and Certificate of Nomination before 12 noon on May 9, 2022.

After that, all votes for Alcoseba will go to this official substituted candidate.

While BOPK needs a substitute for Alcoseba in the ballot, they will also need to be filled for him in the 15th Cebu City Council as he is an incumbent councilor.

Minority floor leader, Nestor Archival, told reporters in a phone conference that Alcoseba’s seat should be filled in order to balance the City Council even though there was barely three months left from the term.

“We need people to help us but I also don’t know how fast we can do that considering that at this point ang mga tawo busy na kaayo (the people are really busy),” he said.

Archival added that there were definitely plans to fill Alcoseba’s seat as the party would meet on Monday evening at Sacred Heart Parish to honor Alcoseba.

CDN Digital has reached out to BOPK’s founder and leader, former Mayor Tomas Osmeña, but he has yet to respond to queries regarding Alcoseba’s substitution in the elections and replacement in the City Council.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City under state of mourning for Yayoy Alcoseba

Yayoy Alcoseba, a dedicated public servant

Coach Yayoy Alcoseba passes on

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy