Naga City, Cebu donates P500,000 cash to Agaton-stricken areas in Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Naga City in Cebu has provided financial assistance to areas in Leyte province devastated by Tropical Storm Agaton (international name: Megi).

The Naga City Government, on social media, announced that they donated a total of P500,000 in cash aid to the local governments of Baybay City and Abuyog town.

Of the amount, P300,000 went to Baybay City while P200,000 went to Abuyog.

The cash aid was intended to help families and victims who got hit by the series of landslides in the two localities.

“To our brothers and sisters in Baybay City and Municipality of Abuyog, ang mga Nagahanon nagkahiusa sa paglaum ug pag-ampo alang sa inyong recovery and rehabilitation,” the Naga City Government said.

Data from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) in Baybay showed that at least 123 bodies were recovered while 66 had yet to be found. In Abuyog, 58 fatalities were recorded while 99 remained missing.

Search and retrieval operations for the more than 150 individuals that remained missing, both for Baybay City and Abuyog, ended last April 21.

The landslides in Leyte were caused by the huge volume of rainwater dumped by Tropical Storm “Agaton” (international name: Megi) on April 10.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said P76.737 million worth of assistance had been given to families affected by Agaton.

Naga City, a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City, was also hit by a landslide that claimed the lives of at least 70 individuals in 2018. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

RELATED STORIES

Retrieval ops for Leyte landslide victims end

Rehabilitation of Agaton-struck barangays in Cebu City begins

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy