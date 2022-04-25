Drugs confiscated in Cebu City from Sulu?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police continue to investigate reports they received that the source of ‘shabu’ from major drug hauls in the city over the weekend was from Sulu in Mindanao.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that their intelligence personnel are also investigating the use of parcel in the illegal drug trade.

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, police conducted various buy-bust operations in Cebu City, including in Barangays Mabolo and Mambaling, wherein at least five kilos of ‘shabu’ were confiscated.

For station 11 or Mambaling Police Station, Macatangay said that the said two-kilo drug haul was allegedly sourced from Sulu as well. However, Macatangay said this has to be verified yet.

Mambaling police was able to confiscate at least 2 kilos of ‘shabu’ while Mabolo police had 3 kilos. In total, the market value was P34.8 million.

Among those arrested by members of the Mambaling Police Station were Vincent Ianiel Violanda, 30, a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima and Lyle Padilla, 34 of the same barangay.

Mabolo police, on the other hand, also arrested Jastine Mantos, 27, with three kilos and 100 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P20.4 million.

These arrested suspects are considered as high-value individuals in terms of illegal drugs.

Further investigation also showed that some items were placed inside a parcel when seized.

With this, Macatangay said that they have been coordinating with the concerned agencies to address this reported incident wherein delivery services were used in the illegal drug trade.

Macatangay added that they have not partnered or signed any agreement with delivery services companies for now. However, she said that they will surely look into this matter and that representatives from these companies are always called during meetings.

“Atoang gihangyo ang atoang mga magpadala og cargo, parcel, ingun ana. Mahimo siguro nga himuon nga practice nga i check nato kung unsay sulod sa parcel before actually seal kay mao mani ang means nganong nakaabot ang mao nga butang,” Macatangay said.

She added that their intelligence personnel have coordinated with the concerned agencies to trace the illegal drugs as well.

“Since naa manag parcel, naay pangalan. So that name of the individual written on that parcel, atoa na gipaabot sa nga hingtungdan sa Sulu,” she added.

Meanwhile, authorities from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7), together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), successfully seized 10 kilos of suspected shabu from a certain Vincent Camion, 24, of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Camion was arrested in Sitio Lower Tipolo in Barangay Guadalupe on Saturday afternoon, April 23. Camion’s arrest and confiscation of P68 million worth of ‘shabu’ stemmed from previous reports wherein his name surfaced.

