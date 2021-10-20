LTFRB-7: No fare hike yet in Central Visayas amid the oil price increase

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The top official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has assured the commuting public that there will be no transport fare hike in the region.

LTFRB-7 Eduardo Montealto Jr. made the statement amid the subsequent increase of prices of gasoline and other petroleum products in the country.

Montealto said they have not yet received any petition to increase the public transport fare in the region.

He said the central office may only increase the fare in the National Capital Region (NCR) following the plan of a transport group to file a petition.

LTFRB Executive Director Joel Bolano, in a recent Laging Handa briefing, said that should the proposal be approved, there may be an increase of P1.26 for the transport fare.

But Montealto stressed that there will only be an increase here should it be approved and implemented across-the-board.

“Kon pananglitan man gani, across-the-board ang i-implement didto nga all regions kauban sa ma-increase, [then there will be an increase], kon ma approve,” said Montealto.

He added that the consultation for such proposal may take a while, saying that they still have to consult the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

The regional director said that other regions, including Central Visayas, have already copied or standardized the fare in NCR amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far wala man ta’y reklamo kay diri. Sa NCR man gud, wala gud sila nag-increase ever since atong pandemic. Kita dinhi sa other regions, nag standardized, gikopya nato og pila’y plitehon didto sa NCR mao na gikopya nationwide considering nga limited ang atong capacity,” said Montealto.

