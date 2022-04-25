Security measures set for Labor Day activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Security measures for possible activities on May 1, 2022, or during the Labor Day, are being set in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that police personnel have already conducted drills in preparation for the coming activities or rallies that protesters might hold during Labor Day.

“They will be able to perform and address if there are incidents of crowd being unruly or protester being unruly if ever they will converge during Labor Day,” she said.

Macatangay clarified that they will provide enough time for those with permits to conduct rallies and let them air their concerns as this is a democratic country. But this should not cause disturbance or any trouble.

“Hatagan gihapon nato sila og oras nga makadayag sa ilang gibati but for lack of certain regulatory requirements nga ginadirect sa atoang ordinasa sa Cebu city, we have to stop them,” she added.

(We will give them enough time to air out their grievances but for lack of certain regulatory requirements directed through Cebu City ordinance, we have to stop them.)

Macatangay said that there will be one Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) platoon, consist of at least eight personnel, who will be deployed and be responsible in manning the activities on that day.

Aside from that, there will also be police personnel from concerned stations since protesters are expected to stage rallies in various areas in the city in line with the Labor Day observance.



