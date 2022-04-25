PhilHealth offers on-site registration for tertiary students taking part of F2F classes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation in Central Visayas (PhilHealth-7) has initiated an on-site registration for students in tertiary education who would take part in the limited face-to-face classes.

The activity was initiated by Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIOs) of PhilHealth, based on the agreement made by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH).

Earlier, CHED and DOH signed a Joint Memorandum Circular no. 2021-004 for the implementation of registration for college students who will participate in the limited face-to-face classes to the national health insurance that is operated by PhilHealth or other medical insurance companies that have a benefit regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Under the circular, students aged 21 and above would need to register to the national health insurance program as direct or indirect contributors. These categories are under the Universal Health Care Law.

PhilHealth LHIOs in Cebu City and Danao City have already initiated on-site registration, while LHIO Carcar City has created a database for students in Cebu South.

The move was initiated to avoid the influx of students to different PhilHealth offices since the threat of COVID-19 is still present.

Dr. Daisy Therese Llenes, medical officer III of the Cebu Technological University (CTU), said that the onsite registration for the on-the-job trainees would help a lot to them.

“Nakatabang gyud sa mga estudyante ang on-site registration kay convenient kaayo para nila ug makaayo pod (ang pagpamiyembro)”, Llenes said.

Meanwhile, Anafe Campanilla, chief social insurance office of PhilHealth LHIO Cebu City, also said that enrolling students in PhilHealth would give them security upon the implementation of the limited face-to-face classes.

She added that local health insurance offices in Cebu are urging schools to take advantage of the implementation of the onsite registration by sending a formal request to the office of the regional vice-president of PhilHealth.

/bmjo

