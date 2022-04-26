Marcos spox cries ‘censorship, interference’ after FB suspends his account

MANILA, Philippines — The Facebook account of Atty. Vic Rodriguez, the spokesperson of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was temporarily suspended, a move that he claimed was a form of “censorship” and an “interference on a sovereign act.”

In a Viber message on Tuesday, Rodriguez claimed his Facebook account was suspended on Monday because “I am for Bongbong Marcos.”

“FB (Facebook)/Meta suspended my account because I am for Bongbong Marcos. This is censorship of the highest degree and interference on a sovereign act,” he said.

Rodriguez shared screenshots of his FB account wherein it said that certain activities in his account does not follow the platform’s community standards.

He did not say which activity was flagged by FB.

As of posting time, Rodriguez’ Facebook account is accessible again.

