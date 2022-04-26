Marcos spox cries ‘censorship, interference’ after FB suspends his account

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net | April 26,2022 - 11:37 AM
Atty Vic Rodriguez, shares a screencap of his suspended Facebook account, alleging the suspension was because he was for Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Image from Atty. Vic Rodriguez

Atty Vic Rodriguez, shares a screencap of his suspended Facebook account, alleging the suspension was because he was for Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Image from Atty. Vic Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — The Facebook account of Atty. Vic Rodriguez, the spokesperson of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was temporarily suspended, a move that he claimed was a form of “censorship” and an “interference on a sovereign act.”

In a Viber message on Tuesday, Rodriguez claimed his Facebook account was suspended on Monday because “I am for Bongbong Marcos.”

“FB (Facebook)/Meta suspended my account because I am for Bongbong Marcos. This is censorship of the highest degree and interference on a sovereign act,” he said.

Rodriguez shared screenshots of his FB account wherein it said that certain activities in his account does not follow the platform’s community standards.

He did not say which activity was flagged by FB.

As of posting time, Rodriguez’ Facebook account is accessible again.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos: I am the victim of fake news

Bongbong Marcos to Comelec: Ensure that votes are counted correctly

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Cebu Daily News, Facebook account, Facebook. community standards, May 2022 elections, PH politics, suspended

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.