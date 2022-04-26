MUPH 2022 National Costume Presentation moved to April 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have patience, pageant fans.

Miss Universe Philippines announced in a social media post Monday night, April 25, its decision to move the National Costume Presentation from Monday to Tuesday night, April 26, to allow them time to fix some technical concerns.

“We are working hard to prepare a #UniquelyBeautiful presentation for you and we sincerely appreciate your continued support,” pageant organizers wrote.

Pageant fans, who are already very excited to see their bets, asked MUPH organizers to also use other and more reliable social media platforms for the live airing of the National Costume Presentation.

There were also those who thanked the organization for always providing pageant updates.

And while preparations for the National Costume Presentation continue, two lovely queens shared a meaningful moment when they met for the first time after sharing the Miss Universe 2021 stage in Israel last December.

Miss Universe Top 5 Finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared a tight hug when they saw each other.

When queens meet! ❤️ LOOK: Miss Universe Top 5 Finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, April 25, 2022

Sandhu is in the country as one of the special guests for the April 30 grand coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu finally arrives in the Philippines

Cebuana beauties are among MUPH 32 finalists

Miss Universe PH unveils La Mer En Majesté crown

/ dcb