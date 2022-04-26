Kylie Verzosa to focus on career after split with Jake Cuenca: ‘Pahinga muna ang puso’

Kylie Verzosa is letting her love life take a backseat for a while as she revealed that she and actor Jake Cuenca are yet to communicate after their breakup.

The beauty queen-actress spoke up about her plans after the split in her interview with comedian-talent manager Ogie Diaz on the latter’s YouTube channel yesterday, April 25.

“Pahinga muna ‘yung puso. Work muna. Balik work,” she told Diaz. (Rest first. Work first. Get back to work.)

When asked what advice she could give to couples who are going through the same situation as her, Verzosa alluded to her relationship with Cuenca and how she is grateful about it.

“Kaya niyo ‘yan […] Take it a day at a time tapos feeling ko time will heal all wounds,” she said. “At saka nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa lahat. Nagpapasalamat lang talaga ako sa lahat ng nangyari.”

(You can do it… Take it a day at a time and I feel time will heal all wounds. And I am really grateful for everything. I am just thankful for everything that happened.)

Verzosa was then asked whether she and Cuenca have seen each other since the split, and shook her head no. Diaz also appeared to have asked about Cuenca’s recent cryptic posts on consoling someone and easing their pain.

“Hindi kasi kami nag-uusap e,” Verzosa answered. “Pahinga muna. Focus muna, work muna and career.” (We are not talking to each other. Rest first. Focus first… work and career.)

The interview was held during presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan’s campaign rally in Pasay City last Saturday, April 23, a few hours after Cuenca confirmed his split with Verzosa.

The actor did not disclose the reason behind their breakup, but stressed that it was not “in anger” and he will always be proud of Verzosa.

Cuenca and Verzosa revealed they were in a relationship back in 2019. They were together for three years.

