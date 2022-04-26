Physical Kaplag Festival returns after 2 years

CEBU, Philippines—After two years, the annual Kaplag Festival is now officially back.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish together with the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office has officially opened the 457th Kaplag Festival with the theme “Rediscovering the Bounty.”

“Karong tuiga mapasalamaton kita sa Ginoo nga after two years of pandemic, makasaulog og usab sa Kaplag. Kay two years ago, nindot ta kaayo ang among plano hangtod nga naabot ang pandemic. So nasirado gyod,” said Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes, chairman of the executive committee of the Kaplag festivities and San Nicolas Parish priest.

“So we are grateful nga karon tuiga nabalik sya kay ang Kaplag gud, gisaulog siya sa parokya dugay na kaayo,” he added.

In 2020, the celebration was held online due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status in Cebu City.

Fuentes said this year’s celebration is a special one.

“Niining tuiga, espesyal kaayo ang maong kasaulogan tungod kay una nga nangayo ko og tabang sa Cultural and Historial Affairs Office sa atong syudad unya nauban pud nato karon pagsaulog sa unang higayon ang pito ka mga barangays surrounding the parish,” said Fuentes.

The participating barangays are San Nicolas Priper, Pahina San Nicolas, Sawang Calero, Duljo Fatima, Pasil, Suba and Calamba.

The official logo of the Kaplag festivities and its official theme song titled “Tana sa Kaplag” were also launched.

The four-day Kaplag Festival opened on Sunday, April 24, with a motorcade from Pasil to San Nicolas Parish followed by enthronement of the Santo Niño and Mass at the San Nicolas Parish at 9 a.m.

The organizing committee prepared the Triduum and cultural activities for this celebration.

An exhibit of the holy images of the Santo Niño called “The Santo Niño and the Sanicolasnon Exhibit” is now set for viewing at the parish belfry.

A night of musical performance showcasing the talented groups of Barangay San Nicolas is scheduled tomorrow at 8 p.m.

A 10 a.m., a Pontifical Mass will be presided by Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billiones on Thursday, April 28, followed by the Kaplag Grand Parade, street dancing and ritual showdown.

However, there will be no fluvial procession this year.

At 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 27, there will be a Triduum Mass at the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish, followed by a procession at 6 p.m.

The Kaplag Festival celebrates the discovery of the Sto. Niño image 40 years after Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s defeat in Mactan and during the arrival of Spanish explorer Miguel Lopez de Legaspi. /rcg

