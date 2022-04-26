2 persons sustain burns, 2 dogs rescued during Banawa fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals including a 76-year-old woman sustained burns while two dogs were rescued during a fire that hit a two-story residential house along 1240 Street in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, April 26.

Victoria Lauron, 76, one of the four members of the family residing in the affected house, was beyond happy after seeing her two dogs, Cookie and Shrek rescued by the fire responders.

Victoria sustained 1st-degree burns on the back of her head while Stephen, her son, sustained 1st-degree burns on his back.

Fire investigators continue to check on the possible cause of fire that fully razed a house that sits on a 150 square meters property.

Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro, fire investigator, pegged the damage to property at P225,000.

Navarro said that it was around 2:35 p.m. when they received the fire alarm. Around 2:36 p.m., it was declared under control and fire out at 2:46 p.m.

