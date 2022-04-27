2 criminal cases vs Caindec now with Ombudsman Visayas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Central Records Division of the Office of the Ombudsman has endorsed to the Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas copies of the cases that motorcycle dealers have filed against Victor Caindec, director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

The endorsement of the two complaints happened shortly after the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office denied the motion that Caindec filed to seek reconsideration of office’s decision to dismiss the cyber libel cases that he filed against corporate officers and board of directors of five motorcycle dealers.

The decision was contained in a joint resolution dated February 10, 2022 and signed by City Prosecutor Mary Francis Daquipil.

A few days later or on March 18 and April 4, respectively, Caroline De Leon, officer-in-charge of the Central Records Division of the Office of the Ombudsman, made separate ‘first indorsements’ to the Office of Dante Vegara, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, original records of the case that motorcycle dealers also filed against Caindec.

De Leon told Vergara that the endorsements were made since “the matter [is] within your immediate competence.”

Caindec has yet to comment on this developments.

The criminal cases against Caindec stemmed from the alleged delays in the registration of motorcycle units that were sold by the complainants as well as delays in the accreditation of their branches.

Motorcycle dealers claimed that all these delays started after they refused Caindec’s alleged demand for an “SOP.”

And while Caindec has denied demanding any SOPs, the dealers said delays in their transactions with LTO-7 caused damage on their businesses while it also prejudiced their customers.

The two criminal cases are the latest cases filed against Caindec with the Office of the Ombudsman.

In June 2021, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) also “recommended that Caindec be held liable for violation of Section 21, paragraphs (a), (b), and 75 counts of paragraph (e) of Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.”

The ARTA has asked the Ombudsman to preventively suspend Caindec.

The government agency has also recommended to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission for the conduct of “further investigation” on Caindec“ for the possible violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.”

