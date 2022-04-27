LOOK: Baron Geisler graduates college with theology degree

Baron Geisler has fulfilled his dream to finish college as he finally graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theology.

The actor showed himself receiving his diploma and posing with his fellow graduates via his Instagram page today, April 26. The graduation ceremony was held yesterday, April 25, at All Nations College in Antipolo, Rizal.

“My journey has reached its goal and opened a way before me. Thank you Lord!” he said.

Geisler is one of the 30 Bachelor of Arts in Theology graduates in the college, as per the graduation program shown on his Instagram Stories, also today.

Geisler then thanked Dr. Eph, who served as his mentor, also on his Instagram Stories today.

“Doc Eph, maraming salamat po! 2019 tayo nag-start at eto na po, nasagot ng Panginoon ang aking pangarap na makapagtapos ng kolehiyo #itsnevertoolate,” he told his mentor.

(Dr. Eph, thank you so much! We started in 2019 and now we are here, the Lord fulfilled my dream to finish college #itsnevertoolate.)

Geisler was congratulated by fellow celebrities Janno Gibbs and Princess Punzalan, among others.

Geisler started studying theology back in September 2019. He took classes in Christian apologetics, practice of expository preaching and Christianity in conflict, among others. Prior to enrolling in the theology program, Geisler became a speaker for symposiums raising awareness about mental health and dangerous vices.

The actor’s graduation comes weeks after his wife Jamie Evangelista revealed that he was struggling with managing his drinking habits again.

Geisler confirmed that he and Evangelista had followed advice from sponsors to “take a break” and seek treatment, as per his interview with Philippine Daily Inquirer last Saturday, April 23. He is currently with a sponsor in Bulacan while undergoing a “12-step program.”

