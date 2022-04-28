Rama, Osmeña bicker over poverty backdrop of iconic Third Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and former Mayor Tomas Osmeña are now blaming each other for the underdevelopment of Barangay Pasil’s fish port and informal settlers, which now serves as a backdrop of the iconic Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Rama said that the development of the Pasil Fish Port and the informal settlers in the area should have been parallel to the construction of the CCLEX

This he said after a photo taken by a national digital media company went viral showing the stark contrast between the iconic privately-funded bridge and the Pasil slums in the backdrop.

Rama said in a phone conference with reporters that he has not seen the photo, but he understands the outcry.

“Wa ko kita ana nga picture. Kana siya, sa akong original plano sa CCLEX, apil man na. To beautify, to develop Pasil. Si Tommy (Osmeña) may nakaingon ana. They changed the alignment. The development should have been parallel,” said the mayor.

The CCLEX project was inked during the administration of former Cebu City Tomas Osmeña with Cordova town and private developer, Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation (MPTC).

Osmeña for his part said that it was in fact, Rama who changed the plans as he wanted the CCLEX to end at V. Rama Avenue to name the bridge after his clan’s name.

“It was Mike Rama that changed the plans so Pasil would be demolished so the bridge would connect to V. Rama. I said it was clear to me that Rama’s real intent was to name the bridge V. Rama bridge.”

“I’m not going to demolish Pasil to glorify the Rama name. I told the investors that it’s okay to restore their original plan, which they did,” said Osmeña.

Rama said he can do little now since he is only finishing late Mayor Edgardo Labella’s term. So, should he win the mayoral race, the incumbent mayor said that the development of Pasil will be part of his priority.

He recounted that the CCLEX’s original plans stretched out to Pahina San Nicolas and even to Guadalupe.

But since the CCLEX now ends at the South Road Properties, it is imperative that the surrounding areas will be developed, too, especially Pasil, Rama said. /rcg

