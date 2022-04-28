Angeline Quinto gives birth to a baby boy: ‘Motherhood. UNLOCKED!’

CEBU, Philippines— Singer-actress Angeline Quinto gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Sylvio, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

“Motherhood. UNLOCKED!” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto)

In her Instagram story, the 32-year-old singer-actress shared a photo of a digital clock that showed the exact time she gave birth to baby Sylvio.

“10:22 PM. 27 April 2022. Hello!!! Baby SYLVIO,” she wrote.

Quinto also posted a snap of her non-showbiz partner looking at their newborn baby while sitting beside the baby’s bed.

Quinto gave her fans an update on Instagram before she gave birth on Wednesday night. She shared snaps of her baby bump and captioned, “Ready to pop!”

In December 2021, Quinto announced in an interview with TV host Boy Abunda that she was pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

She did not reveal the identity of her boyfriend but in February 2022, she treated her fans a glimpse of him through a maternity shoot and featured him in a vlog.

RELATED STORY:

Local celebrities expecting babies this 2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy