Seniors, immunocompromised individuals told: Reduce infection risk, vote early

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission among senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals, the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) urged them to vote early.

“Dapat sayo na ang seniors ug immunocompromised aron nga safe na sila. We don’t necessarily have to isolate them pero if sayo sila, at least kita nalang for the rest of the day,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

(The seniors and the immunocompromised should vote early so that they can be safely vote. We don’t necessarily have to isolate them but if they are early, at least we are the only ones for the rest of the day.)

As much as possible, the vulnerable individuals should be assisted and they should be kept further from the crowd to reduce risk of transmission.

They must also follow health protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing if they can.

Guardians or family members are also encouraged to assist the vulnerable individuals.

“Palayo lang ta sa atong mga seniors ug immunocompromised unless moassist ta,” said the councilor.

(We will just have to stay away from the seniors and the immunocompromised unless we are going to assist them.)

Garganera said they were confident that the cases in Cebu City would continue to remain low even after the elections.

There had been many large political gatherings held in Cebu and participated by Cebu City residents, yet the cases have remained low at only 49 individuals.

The cases should have only been 38, but upon cross matching of data with other local government units (LGUs), the EOC found at least 11 cases that were actually from Cebu City.

Garganera said the slight increase was nothing significant because it was only the increase brought about by the data difference.

Still, the fact remains that the positivity rate is also low at only 0.84 percent.

“Wala man nidecrease ang number sa nagpatest. Pero gamay ra gihapon atong positive cases,” said the councilor.

(The number of people, who were tested did not decrease, but we only have a few positive cases.)

Garganera attributed the current situation with the high vaccination rate in the city. Since most people are now vaccinated, most people are protected.

He said even if they would attend large political rallies without social distancing, they would be safe as long as they would wear face masks.

The EOC urged the public to maintain this during the actual election day to keep each precinct safe.

RELATED STORIES

Aide of PWDs, persons with limited mobility can now vote in ‘emergency accessible polling places’

DOH-7: Over 1,500 seniors jabbed during special vax days

COMELEC Cebu to conduct voters’ education for vulnerable sectors

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy