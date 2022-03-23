COMELEC Cebu to conduct voters’ education for vulnerable sectors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu will be conducting a voters’ education campaign for vulnerable sectors on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with Commissioner Aimee P. Ferolino-Ampoloquio.

Cebu Acting Election Supervisor Jerom Brillantes said that the activity aims to encourage senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to cast their votes on May 9.

This would also prepare the poll assistants on how to handle seniors and PWDs casting their votes on that day.

“Every right of suffrage is sacred. Gibuhat ni nato aron atong less privileged nga kaigsuonan dili madeny ilang rights. Naa tay imbitaron nga PWD, seniors and idemontrate nato ang voting to educate them,” said Brillantes.

The activity will be launched at 10 a.m. at Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City.

The Comelec continues to prepare for the May elections and they are now in the final preparations of the precinct and training of election officers.

Some polling areas will have precincts on the first floor to accomodate PWDs and senior citizens whose original precincts are located on the upper levels of the building.

Training of teachers

The training of teachers and electoral boards was concluded on Monday, March 21, 2022.

“Very successful gyod kay makita nato atong mga maestra nga active kaayo to learn. This is to enhance them on how to operate the Vote Counting Machines (VCM), mga technical problems they may encounter unsaon pagsolve,” said Brillantes.

More training will be conducted in mid-April as a refresher for this election personnel assigned in the precincts.

As for the precincts, Brillantes said that each election officer of a Local Government Unit (LGU) or district has been roving around their jurisdictions checking all the infrastructure and other factors.

“Actually 100 percent prepared na ta sa atong precincts,” he added. /rcg

