Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish-Recoletos now the Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Carmen La Limpia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fifty years since its establishment by the Order of Augustinian Recollects (OAR) in Cebu, the Our lady of Mt. Carmel Parish-Recoletos has finally been decreed as the new Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen La Limpia.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the Pontifical Mass for the designation of the parish into an Archdiocesan Shrine on April 29, 2022, marking another historic endeavor for the Recollect priests.

Palma said the new establishment of the new shrine is a cause of celebration shortly after the Church has closed its 500th-year celebration of Christianity in the Philippines on April 24, 2022.

“The Recollects brought the devotion of Mama Mary to Cebu. We are very thankful that they are part of our congregation,” said the prelate.

In his homily during the Pontifical Mass, the archbishop said that the devotion to Mother Mary is an attribute of strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

To seek the intercession of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen La Limpia is seeking a mother’s comfort and love, Palma said.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Cyprian Panaligan, OAR, the parish priest of the newly enshrined church, said that this decree brings forth a deeper faith in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel among the parishioners.

Upon the transformation of the church into an archdiocesan shrine, the Archbishop also granted a plenary indulgence to the pilgrims that will be praying at the shrine.

From now on, the church is considered a “Sanctuario Arquidiocesano” and is officially a pilgrim site.

The consecration of the church is in line with the OAR celebrating its 400 years of presence in the country and in Cebu.

The Recollect Order has two parishes, a university with three campuses, and retreat houses in Cebu.

They are considered an influential and integral member not only of the Archdiocese but of Cebu society as well. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mama Mary Churches and Shrines in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy