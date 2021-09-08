Mama Mary Churches and Shrines in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Catholic faithful all over the world celebrate the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This celebration has become a significant part of their religious tradition through the years.

In Cebu, the heritage churches and historic shrines offer a solemn place where Catholics can pray and send their intentions to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

While we continue to stay safe at home in this time of Mama Mary’s Birthday, let us observe the religious event with a list of some of the shrines and churches around Cebu where we can honor the Blessed Mother.

The National Shrine of Nuestra Sra. Virgen dela Regla Parish in Lapu-Lapu City

The original Virgen dela Regla Parish was built during the Spanish colonial years between the years 1735-1744 and was made of Mactan coral stone cut in square blocks.

Dutch priests that were later assigned to the parish decided to build a new one made of plaster and concrete in 1960 instead of repairing the old church which was damaged by World War II.

The remainder of the old church, however, still exists, a convent that was built in 1855. It is a beautiful example of the Spanish colonial mission complex and is spacious and solid.

Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minglanilla

The construction of the church started in 1880 and finished in 1886. It is among the few churches in Cebu with Gothic features.

The tall and narrow bell towers with their cone roofs or spires of the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in the town of Minglanilla are derived from Gothic architecture elements. In 2005, the church’s exterior has been heavily renovated and repainted.

Nuestra Senora de la Inmaculada Concepcion Church in Oslob

The foundation for the Church of the Nuestra Senora de la Inmaculada Concepcion was laid in 1830 but was completed in 1848 and the adjacent bell tower was built in 1858.

What makes this church unique are the cut coral stones that were used for the church pillars and walls. It used to have brick tiles for the roof but this was replaced with galvanized sheets in 1932 and the pediment of the church is decorated with finials and the Spanish royal seal.

This church actually had a history of fires. It was burned by Filipino guerillas in 1942 and the whole complex got burned again in 1955. The last documented fire incident was in 2008 when the parish priest left his modem running while he was out of the church. The modem overheated and the rest was history.

The good thing is that the church is always restored every time it got burned.

Our Lady of Manaoag in Carmen, Cebu

The Our Lady of Manaoag is located at the St. Benedict Monastery in Carmen town, northern Cebu.

It is a center for meditation, prayer, and healing.

Before the pandemic, hundreds of pilgrims visit the place to pray, go to confession, and seek counseling, especially during Holy Week.

Shrine of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal in Bogo City, Cebu

A place for meditation and reflection, the Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is located in La Paz, Bogo City, Cebu.

The shrine is situated on top of a hill and one must climb more than a hundred steps of its stairway to reach the giant statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Monastery of the Holy Eucharist in Lindogon, Sibonga

In Sibonga town which is 56 kilometers south of Cebu City, the Our Lady of Lindogon Shrine in Barangay Simala, houses the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary installed inside the majestic Monastery of the Holy Eucharist or Simala Church.

The image of the Blessed Virgin Mary enshrined at Simala Church was brought to Cebu in 1997 by the Marian Monks of Eucharistic Adoration (MMEA) or six years after a mysterious woman reportedly gave the image to the monks for safekeeping at the height of the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption in Pampanga.

Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Langob Shrine in Barangay Guadalupe

Nestled in the hills of the Queen City of the South, the Guadalupe Cave or commonly known as the Langob Shrine has been open to render a welcoming retreat to visitors.

According to locals, the cave in Kalunasan, which was then part of Sitio Banawa (now Barangay Guadalupe), began to draw people after the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary was found on a naturally formed rock, beside which a slow drip of water cascaded into a basin-shaped rock on the floor.

