Join bai Hotel Cebu’s Coffee Caravan

There’s no denying that there’s just something about freshly brewed coffee, whether it’s served hot or iced cold, this beverage is something special. Explore the whole nitty-gritty of coffee from the different kinds of espresso to the basic techniques of the aesthetic latte art as bai hotel Cebu brings you a Coffee Caravan this 05 May 2022.

To enroll, one may click on this link: https://bit.ly/Coffeecaravan

The Coffee Caravan will feature two (2) courses, the first course will run from 9 AM to 12 NN which will focus on “Basic Espresso Beverages” where one will get to know the difference between their basic Americano to Café Latte and Cappuccino. Then from 2 PM to 5PM, prepare your aesthetic selves as the second course focuses on “Latte Art Techniques”.

The training is priced at Php 6,000 nett per person, which already includes morning snacks, a lunch buffet at CAFÉ bai on the day of the training, afternoon snacks, a coffee kit, and a certificate.

This will be held at bai Hotel Cebu and is in collaboration with Curve Coffee Collaborators who believes in supporting every farmer and aims to connect every coffee drinker to each bean’s journey from seed to cup.

Whether you’re planning to set up your dream coffee shop, acquire a new skill, or just simply want to learn, then this Coffee Caravan is just what your coffee geek self needs. To enroll, one may click on this link: https://bit.ly/Coffeecaravan or send them a message on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu for more information.

ADVERTORIAL