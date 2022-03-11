9 Cebu grads make it to Top 10 of LET 2022

CEBU, Philippines—Nine graduates from Cebu colleges and universities made it to the Top 10 of the 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the official list of board passers and topnotchers on its website.

Among the topnotchers were eight graduates from Cebu. Four graduates from the Elementary level made it to the Top 10 of the LET and another four from the Secondary division.

Topnotchers from the Elementary level are Jekyl Almaden (Cebu Normal University), Lilian See Baylon (Cebu Technological University), Jana Belle Rojas (University of San Carlos), Rona Pamela Cotejo (Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College) and Christianie Kate del Rosario (Cebu Institute of Technology-University).

Topnochers from the Secondary level are Inah Angelique Lauron (Cebu Technological University), Emegdio Cejano lll (Cebu Normal University), Sheena Suico (University of the Philippines Cebu), and Edgardo Soqueño Jr. (Cebu Normal University).



