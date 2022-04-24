Half marathon back: 1,000 runners join first fun run in Cebu City in 2 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running was highly ecstatic in firing the starting gun of the RC Goldline Half Marathon after two years of not having a single fun run due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, around a thousand runners took part in the footrace that featured a half marathon 21-kilometer distance that traversed Cebu City’s major thoroughfares, a familiar weekend scene in the city before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all types of sports activities.

The starting area and finish line of the footrace was at the Pescadores Road in Cebu Business Park.

Juarez can’t help but become emotional when he saw the runners that he used to cater to every weekend in Cebu before the pandemic in his organized fun runs.

“After two long years of the pandemic, I felt very overwhelmed. In fact, I was in tears after the run was done successfully,” said Juarez.

“The smiles of a thousand plus runners made my heart full, it truly made me happy that I was able to bring them back to their love of running. Also, I appreciate our runners for being very cooperative in adhering to the health protocols and for helping us have a safe and clean run,” he said.

In the 21-kilometer race, veteran and multi-titled long-distance runner Lizane Abella topped the women’s category at 1 hour 41 minutes and 9 seconds while Evamie Villarin trailed her at second place at 1:44.51, and Josephine Rodriguez rounded off the top three finishers at 1:50.20.

In the 21K male category, Jerome Casinillo was the fastest to cross the finish line, clocking at 1:13.47 while Florendo Lapiz came in second at 1:17.23, and Kenyan Eric Chepsiror at third with the time of 1:18.40.

In the 12K race, Mark Mahinay topped the competition at 41:36 while Prince Joey Lee settled for second place at 42:06 followed by Kenyan Joseph Maruri at third with the time of 44:38.

Asia Paraase topped the 12K distaff side at 51:16 followed by Mariel Estreba at second with the time of 53:19, and Cherry Andrin at third with 55:14 official time.

On the other hand, the 6K category men’s division top three finishers were Jovan Bensig (20:19), Rinmarch Gonzaga (20:50), and John Emmanuel Ditay (50:51). 6K female category winners were Ysabel Baldos (29:47), Maria Pineda (31:37), and Criselda Alianec (37:36).

The 3K category men’s division winners were Jessie Abelgs (12:19), Kharis Pantonial (12:25), and John Ryan Cabugawan (12:35) while the 3K female winners were Moira Frances Erediano (15:19), Erian Calanco (15:38), and Irish Bastida (15:50).

All the mentioned runners received cash prizes and freebies from the organizers.

/dbs

