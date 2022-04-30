Visayas Med unveils new patient rooms

April 30, 2022 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES) – Visayas Med, a level 3 hospital located in the heart of Cebu City, continues to grow with the unveiling of thirty-six new patient rooms.

The rooms are part and parcel of significant changes in the hospital’s overall capacity expansion. At 21 square meters in size, the new rooms add to the existing inventory to give Visayas Med a total of one hundred twenty-six rooms. This complements renovations and constructions in and around the hospital.

The hospital’s other important highlights are an expanded hemodialysis facility, newly-renovated operating theaters (OR) along with two new ones, and updated and modern equipment/machines.

An especially significant development for Visayas Med is the AppleOne Medical Arts Building (MAB), built adjacent to the hospital and located right by Jones Ave. Once completed, MAB will be the premier health and wellness facility in the region with physician’s clinics and doctor’s offices, specialized diagnostics centers, medical laboratories, and commercial retail spaces, among others.

Formerly the Visayas Community Medical Center, Visayas Med is the first of three hospitals acquired by the AppleOne Medical Group (AMG), the healthcare arm of Cebu-based property developer AppleOne Properties, Inc. (API).

Since the acquisition, Visayas Med has been undergoing a revisit and overhaul in terms of its services and specialties, as well as technologies, facilities, amenities, and medical force.

Other hospitals acquired by AMG are United Shalom Hospital in Tacloban, a Level 1 hospital with a 100-bed capacity, and Brokenshire Hospital in Davao, a level-3 general hospital with a 200 bed capacity.

AMG is the healthcare arm of AppleOne Properties, Inc., a development company based in Cebu City with core business interests in hotel operations, property development, and real estate sales.

Its subsidiaries now include AppleOne Mactan, Inc., the developer of the five-star Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, and Mahi by AppleOne Properties, Inc., as well as Brickwall Construction & Development, the operator of Apple Tree Resort & Hotel, Boardwalk City Residences, and City Mall Danao.

Sunsky Development Corp. and AppleOne Equicom Tower also fall under the AppleOne Properties wing. Sunsky is the developer of Diamond Suites & Residences and a forthcoming local brand of hotels while AppleOne Equicom Tower is the first mixed-use development in the premier business district in the Visayas. API is in a franchise partnership agreement with the International Workplace Group, formerly Regus and the world’s largest provider of workspace solutions.

For more information on AppleOne Properties, Inc., call (+6332) 231-5223.