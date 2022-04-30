Minor in Bogo City stabbing expresses remorse say police



CEBU CITY, Philippines —The 14-year-old minor who was tagged as the main suspect in the stabbing to death of two women last April 26 in Purok Basay-Basay in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, reportedly expressed remorse over what he did, the city’s top police official said.

Elements of the Bogo City Police Station rescued the boy on Friday, April 29, 2022, when he went home after days of hiding.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, Bogo City Police Station chief, said the boy reportedly admitted to committing the crime and expressed remorse over what he did.

Fajardo said he did not pull out his personnel assigned in the teen’s house to monitor in case he would return home. Aside from the police, there were also concerned citizens who helped them in locating the minor.

“Niuli sa ilahang panimalay, among duda gigutom nato or wala nay pagkaon ba,. Daghan naman kaayog nangita niya,” Fajardo said.

The family of the victims earlier offered a P10,000 reward for those who can help them locate the minor.

Fajardo said that the victims’ relatives are very angry about what the minor has done.

“Suko kaayo sila especially ang husband. Di sya ka imagine. Pag identify sa physical evidence, tsinelas gyud sa bata. Tanang circumstance, siya gyud,”Fajardo said.

“Ingun ka og naa bay remorse, akong makita gahapon sige syag duko, gatulo pod ang luha,” he added.

READ: Slippers did him: Mother tags own son in stabbing to death 2 women in Bogo City

The teen has been hiding for about four days since he reportedly committed the crime last April 26.

According to the police, the minor went inside the house of the victims, Cerila Francisco, 62, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Francisco, 39, to steal something from their store when Cerila caught him.

A commotion followed in which the minor stabbed the two victims using a 13-inch kitchen knife. He reportedly hurriedly escaped after stabbing the victims.

However, his mother positively identified him as the perpetrator after he left his pair of slippers at the crime scene.

Fajardo said that he could not tell for now what will happen to the minor as they wait for the assessment from the city’s social worker.

“Maghuwat ta nga mag 15 siya this coming May and unsay result sa interview with social worker kung may certificate of discernment ba sya, ang iyang gihimo is iyaha bang kabutbut-on,” he said.

Fajardo said the teen suspect is reportedly under the custody of the station’s Women and Children Protection Desk, although he said he has yet to verify this. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy