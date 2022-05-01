Silvia Celeste Cortesi is Miss Universe Philippines 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Silvia Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City is the new Miss Universe Philippines.

The 24-year-old queen bested 31 other “uniquely beautiful” ladies on the star-studded coronation night held at the packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Cortesi was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City in glittering coronation ceremonies on Saturday night, April 30, 2022.

Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) from South Africa, and Iris Mitternaere (2016) from France, hosted the pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was one of the members of the panel judges. Miss Universe Bahrain 2021 Jess Dayani attended the glittering night.

From 32 candidates, this year’s contestants were trimmed down to the Top 16, then Top 10, and finally the Top 5 finalists.

Lou Dominique Piczon of Cebu Province and Chantal Elise Schmidt of Cebu City also made it to the Top 10 but missed out on the Top 5.

Here are the other titleholders of this year’s pageant:

Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee (Makati) – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Tourism

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx (Bohol) -Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity

Annabelle Mae Mcdonnell (Misamis Oriental)- 1st runner-up

Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig) – 2nd runner up

Cortesi will represent the country in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant. /rcg