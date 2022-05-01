DSWD-7 to politicians: Don’t use agency’s programs in campaign, speeches

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) reminds candidates not to use the agency’s programs for their political advancement in lieu of the upcoming May 9 elections.

Leah Quintana, regional information officer of DSWD-7, said that the agency had issued a memorandum circular (MC) No. 9 or “Policy Guidelines on Strengthening Partnership with Stakeholders during Election and Non-Election Periods.”

“Kani nga MC nag-provide ni siya og grievance mechanism nga ang departamento mo-respond ni siya sa report against politicians using or mentioning any of the programs of DSWD in their campaign speeches or strategies,” Quintana said.

(The MC will provide a grievance mechanism that the department will respond to reports against politicians using or mentioning any of the programs of the DSWD in their campaign speeches or strategies.)

Under the memorandum circular, candidates may not print their names on the relief packs from the agency, repack relief goods, distribute them such as their own supplies, or any claims that DSWD goods and programs were used to influence voters.

The agency is asking the public to report such incidents at their office.

DSWD-7 Regional Information Officer said that during their activities, such as payout of grants or relief goods distributions, candidates would also be prohibited to display banners, leaflets, tarpaulins, or any campaign materials in the venue, play campaign jingles or wear campaign T-shirts.

Candidates will not also be allowed to make speeches during these activities.

Quintana, however, said that politicians might appear in gathering initiated by the agency and would only be allowed to talk about the programs of DSWD, but mentioning political campaigns would be strictly prohibited.

“Kanang meeting sa mga beneficiaries sa DSWD nga pwede magtapok, together with the volunteers, pero dili ni siya pagpangampanya ug dapat kining panagtapok dili gi-organisar sa mga candidates or politicians,” she said.

(The meeting of the beneficiaries of DSWD where they will be gathered, together with the volunteers, but this is not campaigning and no gathering of the DSWD would be organized by the candidates or politicians.)

Quintana added that if during these said activities, politicians would violate the memorandum circular, then those DSWD employees, who witnessed the incident would be required to submit an incident report, with supporting documents such as pictures and a police blotter.

The incident report, Quintana said, would be submitted to concerned agencies such as the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for any legal action against erring politicians.

/dbs

