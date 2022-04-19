Balik Probinsya : DSWD-7 says more families to benefit from program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More families and local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas are expected to benefit from the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program (BP2P) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

The program aims to decongest urban poor communities and develop rural areas.

BP2P was launched at a time when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and poverty incidence were reportedly high. It is also aimed to help poor individuals and families cope with the ill effects of the pandemic. The agency began implementing the program in Central Visayas in 2021.

It has since provided temporary assistance and livelihood grants to 343 returned families, while 15 families were dispatched from Metro Manila and given assistance to help them start over in their new communities.

The Balik Probinsya program also ensures support for rural areas where these families are reintegrated by means of community projects where social services can be accessed.

Four municipalities in Cebu, namely: Argao, Dalaguete, San Remigio and Medellin; and San Isidro in Bohol has already benefited from the program, which covers eight barangays, through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

Each town received P7.5 million to help fund high-priority needs like isolation facilities and farm-to-market roads.

These two programs are critical in helping returned families adjust to their new lives. Local government units are capacitated by KALAHI-CIDSS in empowering beneficiaries to participate in project implementation while BP2P continues to support their well-being in order to build a resilient community.

By 2022, the program is set to partner with 22 cities and municipalities in Central Visayas with a target of more than 200 family beneficiaries. Preliminary activities have been conducted in preparation for another year of provision of livelihood assistance, transitory support packages, and community grants.

